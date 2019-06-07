Gurnee barricade situation ends after man taken from hotel

A police standoff at a Gurnee hotel ended after several hours Friday with a man being taken from the scene in an ambulance.

The man, whose name was not immediately released by authorities, was taken out of the FairBridge Inn Express, 3740 Grand Ave., about 12:30 p.m. and whisked away by the Gurnee Fire Department.

Police had been at the hotel since about 9 a.m., Gurnee spokeswoman Shawn Gaylor said.

Hotel manager Sunny Desai said officers were there to arrest someone wanted on a warrant. The man refused to come out, which prompted police to clear the hotel of guests and employees, Desai said.

"They kept everyone out," he said.

Police officers from the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System were part of the team on the scene. Officers blocked a lane of Grand Avenue and set up in at an adjoining car wash as part of their response.

No other details were immediately available.