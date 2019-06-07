Barrington woman pleads guilty in flamethrower, cyberstalking incidents

A Barrington woman who authorities say used a flamethrower to torch her luxury SUV in an office center parking lot in November 2017, then falsely reported the car stolen, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property Friday in Rolling Meadows.

Julie Gagne, 48, also pleaded guilty to cyberstalking in a separate 2018 case in which authorities say she was responsible for sending thousands of unwanted phone calls, emails and text messages to a man.

In exchange, Gagne was sentenced to 30 months probation and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, prosecutors said.

She was ordered to pay $5,970 in restitution in the first case and is prohibited from contacting the victim in the second case, Assistant Cook County States Attorney David Shin said.

Authorities say Gagne ignited her car about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 2017, in a parking lot on the 1500 block of South Grove Avenue near Dundee Road.

In the second case which was reported last October, a man told Barrington police he had been receiving calls, emails and texts from Gagne beginning in 2016.

Gagne, who had no criminal background, has a supportive family and is well-respected in her community, defense attorney Amy Seamann said.

"She's anxious to put this behind her and move forward with her life," Seamann said.