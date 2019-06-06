Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in Plato Township crash

A 20-year-old Burlington man was killed and his roommate injured early Thursday after a crash in Plato Township that happened when the driver tried to avoid a bird or duck in the road, according to the Kane County sheriff's office.

Aaron Beason, of the 400 block of French Road, was killed after he lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet Impala about 12:35 a.m. on Plank Road between Switzer and Russell roads.

Beason was headed east on Plank when he tried to avoid a large bird or duck in the road and the Impala rolled several times. He was ejected because he was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.

Paramedics took Beason to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead.

Beason's passenger and roommate, Semaj Jackson, also 20, was wearing a seat belt and had minor injuries because he was not ejected from the vehicle, officials said. He also was transported to St. Joseph Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The section of Plank Road was closed for about three hours during the investigation by sheriff's detectives and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.