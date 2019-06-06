Round Lake 116 to receive attention from volunteer work crews Friday

hello

Instead of going to their offices Friday, Chicago area Convergint Technologies employees will head to four schools in Round Lake Area Unit School District 116 to paint, clean and install donated security equipment.

Nationwide, about 2,400 employees for the global security company will volunteer their time for the company's day of service.

Convergint's CEO Ken Lochiatto said company officials chose Round Lake 116 because of how the district had been affected by the historic floods in July 2017.

"It was a perfect fit for us as an opportunity to provide our services," Lochiatto said.

Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park was hurt most by the floods. During the 2017-2018 school year, staff and students had to make do without their gymnasium, which doubled as a lunchroom, as well as their library and computer room. In addition, four classrooms on the lower level were rendered unusable and many students had to learn in mobile classrooms built near the playground.

On Friday, Convergint employees will paint two accent walls inside the building, install new security cameras outside and revamp the school's sign.

On the combined campus of Indian Hill Elementary School and Round Lake Middle School in Round Lake Heights, the employees will focus on the mobile classrooms, which needed work, according to the school district's director of operations Mark Vierck. The classrooms will get a fresh coat of paint, the ramps that lead to the classrooms will be stained and employees will install security cameras to the exterior walls.

"We are extremely grateful," Vierck said. "It says that they feel they have a social responsibility to give back to the community and they actually do it rather than just talk about it."

Ellis Elementary School and the district's Early Education Center in Round Lake will also receive the attention of volunteers.

Friday will be the 18th time Convergint has done a nationwide day of service. According to the company, it will donate more than $1 million in employee time and more than $100,000 in security equipment in 80 communities across the country.