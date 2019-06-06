Overnight lane closures planned for I-90 starting next week

Temporary, overnight lane closures are scheduled to begin next week on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway between Route 83 and Higgins Road for bridge beam placement, as part of work to construct a new interchange for the I-490 Tollway Project, also known as the O'Hare West Bypass.

Electronic message signs will be put in place in advance to alert drivers. The temporary closures are necessary to provide a work zone and safely accommodate the placement of bridge beams over the roadway, according to the tollway.

Intermittent full closures will take place in both directions on I-90, each lasting 15 minutes, during weeknights between midnight and 5 a.m. In advance of the full closures, eastbound I-90 traffic will be reduced to a single lane between Oakton Street and Higgins Creek and westbound I-90 traffic will be reduced to a single lane between Higgins Road and Mount Prospect Road each night. Closures will not be scheduled every night, but on an as-needed basis depending on weather. The work is expected to take up to eight evenings over the course of several weeks.