Family donates mementos from Arlington Heights' first police chief

When he became Arlington Heights' first full-time police chief in 1928, Carl Skoog said the solid gold star presented to him by citizens of the village was the most beautiful of any police chief's in the area.

That badge is now among the pieces of memorabilia nearly a century old that will be displayed in the village's new police station, donated by Skoog's family.

Herb Skoog, 87, the former police chief's oldest son, has held onto the artifacts for years, eventually bringing them with him to Texas where he now lives. After talking with other family members, Skoog decided it was time to pass the memorabilia along, but he wanted to guarantee they would be in safe keeping.

A few months ago, Skoog called the Arlington Heights Police Department, where Deputy Chief Nick Pecora picked up the phone and graciously agreed to accept the donation.

Skoog flew in from the San Antonio area this week to formally present the mementos to village officials. Displayed within a framed wooden case, the items include the gold star and other badges, uniform pins and buttons, and two guns, including a .380 and .38 special.

"We were happy today to present this collection and hope it will be a good part of the heritage of Arlington Heights," Skoog said during a village board meeting Monday.

His father, Carl Herbert Skoog, was a World War I Navy veteran who was hired as a motorcycle policeman by Arlington Heights in 1925. He often rode on the dirt roads or elevated wooden sidewalks that were still prevalent around town.

Three years later, he was promoted as the first chief -- a role in which he served for nearly three decades.

His village biography describes him as a man of courage and integrity who was "a bastion against evildoers in the community."

"My father was one of those who was concerned when people were idle," said Herb Skoog, remembering his own childhood as keeping busy with household chores and summer jobs. "We had standards we had to live up to."

"Sometimes it was hard being the son of the chief of police with some of my good buddies," he joked.

Herb Skoog said it's been a long time since he's been back in Arlington Heights, but he still has fond memories of going to Arlington High School, and working at the Big Freeze ice cream stand, theater and racetrack.

"I have many, many happy years and memories of growing up and being a part of this community ... that really took care of us as youngsters and as we grew up," he said.

The encased keepsakes will be put on display somewhere prominent in the police station, officials say.

"We're happy they're going to be in a safe place where everybody and anybody who is interested can come see it," Skoog said.