DuPage County probation officer faces prison time for sexual misconduct

A former DuPage County probation officer faces prison time after pleading guilty Thursday to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Christian Nunez, 33, of the 200 block of Grays Drive, Oswego, pleaded guilty to one felony count of official misconduct for knowingly performing an act forbidden by law and one felony count of custodial sexual misconduct by a probation officer.

Nunez was charged after authorities said he had inappropriate contact with a female probationer. He remains free on $75,000 bail until his Aug. 1 sentencing date.

When sentenced, he faces probation to two to five years in prison.

Prosecutors allege Nunez served as the woman's probation officer since her May 2017 release from the DuPage County jail on charges of manufacturing or delivering heroin.

During that time, authorities said, Nunez began contacting the woman from his personal cellphone. They said he sent her naked photos of himself and asked her for naked photos and videos.

On March 11, 2018, authorities said, Nunez went to the woman's Lombard house and requested and received oral sex.

The woman later alerted Lombard police.