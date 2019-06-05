Two injured in shooting near Des Plaines

hello

The Cook County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting of two people Tuesday night in an apartment complex near Des Plaines.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the complex on the 10000 block of Linda Lane about 9:19 p.m., a sheriff's spokesman said Wednesday.

They found a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. The victims were alert and transported to an area hospital, where both remained hospitalized.

Initial reports at the scene indicated the shooter might have been barricaded inside an apartment at the complex, prompting the sheriff's hostage/barricade/terrorist team to respond to the complex. They entered the apartment, but found no one inside.

No one is in custody at this time, according to the sheriff's office.