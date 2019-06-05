Mundelein Community Days parade organizers accepting applications
Updated 6/5/2019 9:34 AM
Organizers of Mundelein's annual Community Days parade are taking applications from groups or businesses that want to participate. The parade is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7.
Groups should have a car or truck in which to ride or put together a walking unit.
The application form is online at mundelein.org/pdfs/2019/MCD%20Parade%20Application%202019.pdf. For more information, call Vern Lappe at (847) 404-2347.
