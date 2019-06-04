West Chicago says 'Hello Summer'

hello

West Chicago's Railroad Days parade will be held early this year, in conjunction with Saturday's "Hello Summer at the Shell" festival in Reed-Keppler Park. The parade was moved up from the rest of Railroad Days because of scheduled road construction. Daily Herald file photo

Summer is a season that gets a warm welcome, especially in places recently visited by a polar vortex.

In West Chicago, sunny days and balmy nights will get a special greeting with a bash Saturday, June 8, at The Shell in Reed-Keppler Park, an event that will be followed by a series of concerts, movie nights and children's shows at the outdoor entertainment venue.

"We have a big kickoff. It's called 'Hello Summer at The Shell,'" said Lily Medina, West Chicago Park District's marketing and communications manager.

The party gets started at 4:30 p.m. with music from Alibi, followed by a 6:15 p.m. show featuring Istvan and His Imaginary Band, capped off with headliners Infinity, a Journey tribute band, at 7:15 p.m.

The event immediately follows the West Chicago Railroad Days parade, an event presented by the Western DuPage Chamber of Commerce, so visitors can enjoy both summertime treats, Medina said. The parade steps off at 3 p.m. from Ingalton and Elmwood streets. It's a new day for the popular parade, which was moved up because of scheduled road construction later in the summer.

From 5 to 8 p.m. the park will be the scene of a petting zoo, pony rides and a classic car "cruise night" show.

From 6 to 8 p.m., children's activities will be available.

"We have a face painter, a caricature artist and a balloon twister," Medina said. "We end the night with fireworks."

The Shell will present concerts on six Wednesdays throughout the season, each slated from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

"This is only its third summer since its inception as an outdoor performance venue," Medina said of The Shell, which debuted in June 2017.

June 12 will feature Pink Floyd tribute band Eclipse. The Ethan Bell Band, a group that does country, pop and hip-hop genres, will play June 19. That's followed by a June 26 show featuring Chicago-area rock band 4th Point; a July 17 show from RockStar Rodeo, a band that plays rock and country; and a July 31 performance from Paula and the Flashbacks, a band that brings back the hits of the '60s and '70s, including disco and line dances. Rock and pop band Sushi Roll is on the bill for Aug. 7.

The summer wraps up at The Shell on a Saturday night with an Aug. 10 concert featuring salsa music with the Adrian Ruiz Collective, Medina said, part of the Party in the Park celebration. The event will include a salsa cooking contest, a grill-off and family games, plus an 8:30 p.m. screening of the movie "Sing."

The movie "The Secret Life of Pets" will be shown in the park at 8:15 p.m. July 24 as part of a pet-themed evening that will begin at 7 p.m. when the Fetching Tails Foundation brings adoptable pets to the park to meet potential adoptive families.

Summer at The Shell, presented by the city, the park district and Republic Bank, also includes Fun Fridays, an hour of children's programming in the park that begins at 11 a.m. on June 14, 21 and 28 and July 19 and 26 and on Aug. 2 and 9. Shows will feature music, comedy, balloon art, puppetry and juggling. All concerts, movies and Fun Friday shows are free.