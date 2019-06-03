Defense fight to block psychological exam for Bartlett murder suspect

Defense attorneys for the Bartlett man accused of stabbing his mother to death last week say it's too soon in the case to subject him to a psychological examination.

Edward Mitzelfeld, 64, of the 700 block of Bryn Mawr, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 93-year-old Frances Kelly. Mitzelfeld is being held on $5 million bond.

Prosecutors have sought to have Mitzelfeld examined by a psychologist since his bond hearing last Friday. However, his attorneys have filed a motion to block the examination, saying it's premature because they don't have all of the discovery in the case and have not decided whether to mount an insanity defense.

The move came Monday as Mitzelfeld's attorneys also filed a motion to have the case removed from Judge Robert Miller, calling him prejudiced. They also declined to have their case heard before Judge John Kinsella, saying he, too, would be prejudiced against Mitzelfeld. The case will be heard by Judge George Bakalis.

Prosecutors allege Mitzelfeld encountered his mother on the couch Wednesday afternoon and attacked her, twisting her head and neck in an attempt to kill her. When that didn't work, authorities said, he retreated to the attached garage, then returned to the house and attacked his mother in the kitchen before grabbing a "large kitchen knife" and stabbing her 12 times from behind. One wound punctured her aorta, and several others injured her lungs.

Prosecutors said that after waiting several minutes, Mitzelfeld called 911, gave only the address of the Bartlett house he shared with Kelly and hung up. He later called back and identified himself.

When police arrived around 5:27 p.m., Mitzelfeld was standing on the front lawn with his hands raised and told police the knife was in the kitchen sink, authorities said. Kelly was face down in a pool of her own blood, with several puncture wounds visible through her robe.

Mitzelfeld's next court date is scheduled for Wednesday when Bakalis is expected to rule on whether to appoint a clinical psychologist to evaluate him.