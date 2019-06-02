Donate school supplies in Vernon Township
Officials with Lincolnshire, Buffalo Grove, Vernon Township, and the Vernon Area Public Library are collecting school supplies for children ahead of the 2019-20 term. Pens, pencils, notebooks and many other items are needed. Items can be dropped off at the township office, the library, the Lincolnshire or Buffalo Grove village halls or the Buffalo Grove police station. For a full list of needed items, visit lincolnshireil.gov/sitemedia/documents/news/2019/2019_Backpacker_Club_Supply_List.pdf. You can also call (847) 634-4600.
