DC Wonder Woman Run in Gurnee seeking volunteers
Updated 6/2/2019 5:28 PM
The DC Wonder Woman Run is seeking volunteers of all ages for the Sunday, June 9, race in Gurnee.
In particular, volunteers are needed to help June 8, when runners pick up their packets. There are also several aspects of the June 9 race in which volunteers are needed to help. To see what is needed, visit dcwonderwomanrun.com, and click the "volunteer" tab for the Chicago/Gurnee race.
Some of the tasks volunteers are needed for include handing out water during the race and doling out snacks after runners have finished.
