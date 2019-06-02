Butterfield Road to close at tracks

hello

Butterfield Road between Route 137 and Winchester Road will be closed to through traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, June 7, for work at the railroad crossing. The closure is needed to improve ride quality at the existing railroad crossing and will include track repairs and resurfacing, according to the Lake County Division of Transportation. Butterfield is expected to reopen the afternoon of Monday, June 10. Local traffic will be allowed from Route 137 south to Old Barn Circle and from Winchester Road north to Virginia Avenue/St. William Drive. The railroad crossing will be closed to all traffic. The detour will be Route 137/Peterson Road to Route 45 to Winchester Road.