 
Prep Graduations

Images: Elgin Academy graduation

 
Steve Lundy
 
 
Updated 6/1/2019 2:58 PM
hello

Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the school in Elgin.

Adam Cerny of Hinsdale jesters as he walks in during Elgin Academy's graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Adam Cerny of Hinsdale jesters as he walks in during Elgin Academy's graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Graduates enter during Elgin Academy's graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Graduates enter during Elgin Academy's graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the school in Elgin.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 