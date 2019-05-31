Raoul, Nerheim file suit against Waukegan firm involved in explosion

The city of Waukegan tweeted this photo of the explosion at AB Specialty Silicones on May 3. Courtesy of city of Waukegan

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim filed a lawsuit Friday against the firm where a May 3 explosion killed four people and released unknown quantities of chemicals into the air.

A news release said both offices filed suit in Lake County against AB Specialty Silicones, which manufactures silicon derivative products.

The complaint alleges the fire and explosion at the company's Waukegan manufacturing plant that occurred around 9:30 p.m. caused air pollution and threatened land and water near the facility.

The complaint asserts that contaminants released by the explosion and water used to extinguish the fire allowed chemicals to seep into storm sewers, contaminating a wetland and Osprey Lake, about 1 mile from the plant.

"This explosion was tragic, and my thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones as a result," Raoul said. "As the community continues to recover from the trauma of this event, I have filed this lawsuit to protect residents and the environment from any chemical contamination."

Raoul's lawsuit is based on a referral from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The IEPA is working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to address any immediate risks to public health and the environment.

"My thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the workers and families affected by this tragic event. We will work diligently with the Illinois Attorney General's office, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to seek remediation of any environmental impacts as a result of the explosion," Nerheim said.

Raoul's lawsuit seeks an injunction requiring AB Specialty Silicones to immediately secure the site and ensure that all chemicals remaining inside the damaged manufacturing and storage buildings are removed. The lawsuit also seeks to require the company to investigate and identify the extent of contamination in all areas that may have been affected, as well as to remediate land and water contamination.

The lawsuit also seeks civil penalties.

"Beyond the immediate devastation caused by this catastrophic explosion, our investigation has identified the release of chemicals impacting the environment and visible impacts to nearby wetlands and Osprey Lake," Illinois EPA Acting Director John J. Kim said in the release. "Today's complaint is an important step to ensure the full extent of contamination is identified and proper remediation is made."