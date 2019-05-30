 
News

Lake Zurich woman hit by car after running from police

 
Lee Filas
 
 
Updated 5/30/2019 9:26 AM
hello

A 27-year-old Lake Zurich woman suffered critical injuries Wednesday night when she was struck by a car while running from Lake County Sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

Deputies were called to North Fairfield Road and West Schwerman Road in Fremont Township for a report of an intoxicated person about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

They arrived to find an abandoned 2017 Honda Civic on the side of Fairfield Road then spotted the unidentified woman hiding in a wooded area nearby, sheriff's police said.

Deputies began speaking with the woman, but she ran onto Fairfield Road and was hit by a southbound 1999 Honda Odyssey, authorities said. She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The 35-year-old Round Lake Park man driving the Odyssey was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit, authorities said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 