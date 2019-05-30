Lake Zurich woman hit by car after running from police
A 27-year-old Lake Zurich woman suffered critical injuries Wednesday night when she was struck by a car while running from Lake County Sheriff's deputies, authorities said.
Deputies were called to North Fairfield Road and West Schwerman Road in Fremont Township for a report of an intoxicated person about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.
They arrived to find an abandoned 2017 Honda Civic on the side of Fairfield Road then spotted the unidentified woman hiding in a wooded area nearby, sheriff's police said.
Deputies began speaking with the woman, but she ran onto Fairfield Road and was hit by a southbound 1999 Honda Odyssey, authorities said. She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
The 35-year-old Round Lake Park man driving the Odyssey was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit, authorities said.