Lake Zurich woman hit by car after running from police

A 27-year-old Lake Zurich woman suffered critical injuries Wednesday night when she was struck by a car while running from Lake County Sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

Deputies were called to North Fairfield Road and West Schwerman Road in Fremont Township for a report of an intoxicated person about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

They arrived to find an abandoned 2017 Honda Civic on the side of Fairfield Road then spotted the unidentified woman hiding in a wooded area nearby, sheriff's police said.

Deputies began speaking with the woman, but she ran onto Fairfield Road and was hit by a southbound 1999 Honda Odyssey, authorities said. She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The 35-year-old Round Lake Park man driving the Odyssey was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit, authorities said.