Golf Road resurfacing from Rolling Meadows to Des Plaines begins June 10

The resurfacing of Golf Road from Meijer Drive in Rolling Meadows to Broadway Street in Des Plaines, passing through Arlington Heights and Mount Prospect, will require daily, intermittent lane closures beginning June 10, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The project consists of resurfacing Golf Road, constructing new pedestrian ramps and replacing deteriorated medians and gutters. Work will proceed from Meijer Drive to the east, with the project expecting to reach the intersection of Mount Prospect Road by the end of October.

The remaining portion of the project is expected to resume the next spring and be completed by June 2020.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. They're also urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Visit the IDOT website or www.travelmidwest.com for construction updates.