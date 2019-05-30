Former prosecutor seeking Kane state's attorney post

A former prosecutor announced this week she is running as a Democrat for the Kane County state's attorney's post in 2020.

Jamie Mosser, who served 10 years as an Kane County assistant state's attorney, said seeking the office is an extension of her willingness and ability to serve the community.

"I'm passionate about helping, and having the history I have, I know I can be fair. I can listen to people," she said.

After graduating Illinois State University and earning her law degree, Mosser worked for two years as assistant district attorney at the Orleans Parrish district attorney's office prosecuting juvenile and adult cases ranging from drug possession to murder.

In late 2005, she accepted a position as an assistant Kane County state's attorney handling cases in the domestic violence unit, which she eventually was promoted to lead in 2009. During her time in Kane County, she also handled felony cases and DUI and drug rehabilitative court cases. She left in early 2015 to open a private practice firm doing family, criminal and real estate law.

Mosser noted her community service at Mutual Ground and Rise From the Ashes, and being recognized with the Partner in Peace Award by the Community Crisis Center in Elgin in 2010.

She is the first candidate to announce for the 4-year term that will be decided in November 2020 and the first potential challenger to incumbent Joe McMahon, who has not yet announced whether he will seek a third term. McMahon, an Elgin Republican, was appointed as state's attorney in late 2010 and ran unopposed in 2012 and 2016.

Mosser said she considers McMahon a "friend and mentor" and has no animosity toward him. Rather, Mosser sees the job as a way she can contribute to the community.

"When you're a prosecutor, you always want to be a prosecutor," said Mosser, who pledged to hire a grant writer if elected. "What I'm looking to do is bring in federal and state grants. We have a budget we need to supplement. We need to retain quality employees."

Democrats Ron Hain and Michael Noland were elected in 2018 to the respective countywide offices of sheriff and circuit judge.

Mosser acknowledged the county is changing but said she didn't think political affiliation had a large impact on the position of state's attorney. "The job of the state's attorney is to uphold the law and prosecute justly," she said.

Mosser lives in Campton Hills with her husband and three children.