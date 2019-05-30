Driver cited after 3-vehicle crash in Buffalo Grove

A 36-year-old Barrington man has been cited in connection with a crash Monday night in Buffalo Grove that sent two other drivers to the hospital, police said.

Abdelrahman Amr was ticketed for disregarding a traffic control device and driving too fast for conditions after the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lake-cook and Buffalo Grove roads.

Police said Amr was driving a 2019 BMW west on Lake-Cook Road when we drive through a red light and collided with a 2006 Toyota traveling south on Buffalo Grove Road. The impact sent the Toyota into a Dodge minivan stopped in an eastbound lane of Lake-Cook Road, police said,

The drivers of the Toyota and Dodge were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to police. Amr was evaluated at the scene, but did not require hospitalization, police said.