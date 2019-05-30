Arlington Heights Library holds second Fine Forgiveness Week

The Arlington Heights Memorial Library will host its second Fine Forgiveness Week -- beginning Saturday and running through June 8 -- for library patrons to return past-due materials without penalties.

Library cardholders can get up to $50 in fines removed from their accounts, though the offer does not cover material replacement or collection charges.

Last October, the library held a similar week when more than 4,000 cardholders returned overdue books and materials, including some 400 patrons who hadn't used their library cards in more than 18 months. Positive feedback from customers led library officials to consider holding the promotional week again.

For more information, call the library at (847) 392-0100 or email circquestion@ahml.info.