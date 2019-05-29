 
Education

State Senate advances measures to address teacher shortage

 
By Jerry Nowicki
Capitol News Illinois
jnowicki@capitolnewsillinois.com
Updated 5/29/2019 6:05 PM
hello

SPRINGFIELD -- A pair of bills aiming to address the state's teacher shortage passed the Illinois Senate on Thursday.

Both bills were sponsored by Sen. Andy Manar, a Bunker Hill Democrat.

The first, House Bill 2078, would raise the minimum salary for teachers to $40,000 by the 2023-24 school year. The wage increase would be phased in, starting with a $32,076 minimum in the 2020-21 school year, $34,576 the year after that, and $37,076 in 2022-23. After 2024, the minimum salary would increase with the Consumer Price Index each year.

The state's current minimum teacher salary of $10,000 has been unchanged since the 1980s.

The bill passed 45-13 and will require concurrence from the House before going to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The Senate also passed a bill to eliminate the requirement that prospective teachers take a "test of basic skills" before the start of their student teaching. The measure also would allow new teachers, under certain conditions, to be reimbursed for the cost of taking a performance test known as the edTPA exam.

Senate Bill 1952 also would raise the cap on annual teacher pay raises to 6 percent from 3 percent.

The House had made a minor change to the bill, but the Senate agreed to that change Wednesday, sending the bill to Pritzker.

Related Coverage
Related Article
Illinois education board studying teacher testing costs
 
Related Article
House votes to raise teacher pay
 
Related Article
Why Illinois lawmakers want to change teacher licensing tests
 
Tax Watchdog: One-third of suburban educators paid more than $90,000
Related Article
Tax Watchdog: One-third of suburban educators paid more than $90,000
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 