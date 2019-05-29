Mayor flexes muscle in first Chicago City Council meeting

Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over her first Chicago City Council meeting on Wednesday. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot managed to reshape the city council in her reformer image -- installing new chairmen and new operating rules to prevent aldermanic conflict of interest -- by a voice vote Wednesday.

"I think it went fine," a self-satisfied Lightfoot said, in a dramatic understatement.

It actually went more than fine. It was a triumph.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.