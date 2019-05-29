Mayor flexes muscle in first Chicago City Council meeting
Updated 5/29/2019 6:25 PM
hello
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot managed to reshape the city council in her reformer image -- installing new chairmen and new operating rules to prevent aldermanic conflict of interest -- by a voice vote Wednesday.
"I think it went fine," a self-satisfied Lightfoot said, in a dramatic understatement.
It actually went more than fine. It was a triumph.
• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.