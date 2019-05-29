Images: East Aurora, Aurora Central Catholic and Aurora Christian High School graduations
Images from East Aurora High School, Aurora Central Catholic High School and Aurora Christian High School graduations.
Courtesy of East Aurora School District 131East Aurora High School graduate Leslie Barrera processes in at the graduation ceremony on Friday, May 24 at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb.
Courtesy of East Aurora School District 131East Aurora High School graduates Yahaira Chavez, Alondra Cervantes, Arleth Alba, and Cindy Del Cid take a photo just before their graduation ceremony on Friday, May 24 at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb.
Courtesy of East Aurora School District 131East Aurora High School graduate and valedictorian Karina Herrera speaks at the graduation ceremony on Friday, May 24 at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb.
Courtesy of East Aurora School District 131East Aurora School District 131 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jennifer Norrell applauds all parents of graduates at the graduation ceremony on Friday, May 24, held at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb.
Courtesy of East Aurora School District 131The East Aurora vocals ensemble performs at the East Aurora High School graduation ceremony on Friday, May 24, held at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb.
Courtesy of Aurora Central Catholic High SchoolValedictorian Jennifer Jasin and Salutatorian Robert McCarthy with Aurora Central Catholic High School.
Courtesy of Aurora Central Catholic High SchoolSalutatorian Robert McCarthy with Aurora Central Catholic High School.
Courtesy of Aurora Central Catholic High SchoolAurora Central Catholic High School graduation on May 23, 2019, at the school.
Courtesy of Aurora Central Catholic High SchoolValedictorian Jennifer Jasin with Aurora Central Catholic High School.
Courtesy of Aurora Central Catholic High SchoolAurora Central Catholic High School graduation on May 23, 2019, at the school.
Courtesy of Aurora Central Catholic High SchoolAurora Central Catholic High School top ten graduates.
Courtesy of Aurora Christian SchoolA graduate from Aurora Christian School.
