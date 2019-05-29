Groundbreaking for Lake Zurich school Friday

Lake Zurich Unit District 95 officials will kick off construction of the new May Whitney Elementary School with a groundbreaking ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday, at the current and future school campus site, 100 Church St., Lake Zurich.

The new school building will open in fall 2021. The current school was built in 1929 and opened as a high school. Over the years, it has had additions and renovations, and at various times has served as a high school, a middle school, and finally as an elementary school.

In March 2018, voters approved a $77 million referendum to address a variety of needs in district facilities, including a new May Whitney School. The May Whitney PTO will sponsor an end-of-school-year party from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the groundbreaking. All events will be held, rain or shine and the groundbreaking is open to the public.