Amish Farmers grocer opens Friday in Rolling Meadows

hello

At long last, Amish Farmers, an organic grocery store offering food from 50 Amish farms throughout the Midwest, will open its new location Friday in Rolling Meadows.

The grand opening follows months of renovations in a strip mall space at 2122 S. Plum Grove Road. The business' first store opened in 2013 in Franklin Park, selling meats, cheeses, produce and baked goods.

On Friday, the first 25 customers in the door in Rolling Meadows will receive a dozen eggs, and sweets and drinks will be served.

On Saturday, the first 25 customers will receive Wisconsin honey to take home, and freshly-baked Nutella treats and milk will be available for sampling. The family-friendly day will also feature entertainment and creative activities for children, including a "bath bomb station" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., balloon twisting from 1 to 3 p.m., and toy giveaway from 3 to 4 p.m.

More baked sweets and refreshing drinks are on the menu Sunday, including Belgian waffles served from noon to 3 p.m. and another egg giveaway from 2 to 3 p.m.

Owner Jacek Cholko sources food -- free of GMOs, pesticides and other chemicals -- from Amish farms in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan. He also has three greenhouses in Michigan to be able to offer spring vegetables earlier, and a small storage facility in Wisconsin to store vegetables during winter, according to the company website.

Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

A formal ribbon cutting with Mayor Joe Gallo and chamber officials is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6.