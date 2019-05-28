One dead after Metra train strikes pedestrian near Villa Park
Updated 5/28/2019 10:41 AM
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Metra Union Pacific West Line train about 7:45 a.m. between the Villa Park and Elmhurst stations, authorities said.
The train was heading inbound from Elburn. Metra was reporting residual delays as of 10:30 a.m.
Metra officials said they have not yet seen a police report and do not yet have details on the victim.
Villa Park police did not immediately respond to requests for information.
Riders are urged to check metrarail.com for updates on train schedules.
