Meet Rep. Schneider Saturday in Round Lake Park

Congressman Brad Schneider will host a "Congress on Your Corner" event Saturday to answer questions from constituents and brief attendees on his work. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Round Lake Park village hall, 203 E. Lake Shore Drive.

Schneider, a Democrat from Deerfield, represents the 10th Congressional District, which includes much of Lake County and a portion of northwest Cook County.