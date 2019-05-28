Meet Rep. Schneider Saturday in Round Lake Park
Updated 5/28/2019 10:55 AM
hello
Congressman Brad Schneider will host a "Congress on Your Corner" event Saturday to answer questions from constituents and brief attendees on his work. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Round Lake Park village hall, 203 E. Lake Shore Drive.
Schneider, a Democrat from Deerfield, represents the 10th Congressional District, which includes much of Lake County and a portion of northwest Cook County.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.