Lightfoot sticking with bodyguard

hello

A defiant Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday she plans to stick with retired deputy U.S. marshal James Smith as commander of her bodyguard detail no matter how vehemently the Fraternal Order of Police opposes the idea.

During a luncheon address to the City Club of Chicago, Lightfoot said she can't understand why there has been "a lot of ink spilled" about her selection of Smith when his background and experience make him supremely qualified for the job.

• For related the complete story, visit suntimes.com.