Hoffman Estates man killed by vehicle on I-355

A Hoffman Estates man was died after he was hit while standing outside his SUV on I-355 Monday, authorities said.

Juan Espinosa, 24, exited his Buick Encore after the vehicle became disabled in traffic, Illinois State Police said in a news release.

Espinoza was standing in a lane when he was hit by a Honda CRV, which also struck the Buick.

Espinoza was pronounced dead on the scene by the DuPage County coroner.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.