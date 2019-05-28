Hoffman Estates man killed by vehicle on I-355
Updated 5/28/2019 8:40 PM
A Hoffman Estates man was died after he was hit while standing outside his SUV on I-355 Monday, authorities said.
Juan Espinosa, 24, exited his Buick Encore after the vehicle became disabled in traffic, Illinois State Police said in a news release.
Espinoza was standing in a lane when he was hit by a Honda CRV, which also struck the Buick.
Espinoza was pronounced dead on the scene by the DuPage County coroner.
The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.
