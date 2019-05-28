Hoffman Estates man killed after being hit by vehicle on I-355

hello

A Hoffman Estates man was killed after he was hit while standing outside of his car on I-355 Monday, authorities said.

Juan Espinosa, 24, exited his Silver Buick Encore after the vehicle became disabled in a lane of traffic following a prior single car crash, Illinois State Police said in a news release.

Espinoza was standing in a lane when he was hit by a white Honda CRV.

The white Honda also hit the Buick, authorities said.

Espinoza was pronounced deceased on scene by DuPage County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.