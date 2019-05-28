Aurora man arrested, charged with 5th DUI

Paris J. Jackson-Tyler faces a minimum of four years prison if convicted of his fifth DUI.

A 39-year-old Aurora man faces a minimum of four years in prison after his fifth DUI arrest Sunday morning on Interstate 88 near Aurora.

Paris J. Jackson-Tyler, of the 500 block of West New York Street, has been charged with his fifth DUI, aggravated DUI/no license, and driving while license suspended or revoked, according to Kane County court records.

An Illinois State Police trooper stopped Jackson-Tyler for speeding and improper lane use about 3:02 a.m. Sunday as he drove west on Interstate 88 through Aurora, court records show.

Jackson-Tyler was going 70 mph in his green 2012 Kia Sorrento and he had bloodshot, glassy eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol, according to the trooper's report. Jackson-Tyler failed field sobriety tests and refused a breath test, the report said.

His bail has been set at $75,000, meaning he must post $7,500 to be released while the charges are pending. If Jackson-Tyler does post bond, he is to wear an alcohol monitoring device at all times, court records show.

Information about Jackson-Tyler's previous four DUI arrests was not immediately available.

He is next due in court June 13 and faces four to 15 years in prison if convicted of the most severe charge.