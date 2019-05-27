Outdoor concert in Mundelein
Updated 5/27/2019 4:20 PM
Mundelein's summertime Concerts in the Park series will launch Sunday with a performance by Mundelein High School's Jazz Ensemble. The show is set for 5 p.m. at Kracklauer Park, which is on Seymour Avenue at Division Street. Admission is free. If it rains, the concert will be held in Mundelein High's gym. The concert series will run Sundays through Aug. 18. For the full schedule, visit mundelein.org/post/mhs-jazz-band-kick-mundelein%E2%80%99s-concerts-park-2019-summer-season.
