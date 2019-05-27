Naperville Memorial Day parade honors the fallen, beats rain

Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Naperville on Monday to honor those soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Memorial Day parade, with Jim Oftedal serving as Officer of the Day and Doug Deetjen as the Parade Marshal, finished just in time to beat the afternoon rain.

The parade was preceded by a flag raising and service at the 9/11 Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial behind city hall and other area services.

More than 65 groups marched in the parade, which was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Central Park.