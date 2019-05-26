News
'We're trapped': Likely tornado rips through Oklahoma town
The National Weather Service says a likely tornado has destroyed a motel and caused other damage in the Oklahoma City area.
Melania Trump colors fish with kids at Japan digital museumMelania Trump was perfectly cool at an air-conditioned interactive digital museum in Tokyo where she drew a purple fish and had it projected on a digital aquarium on the wall
Taiwanese same-sex couples wed at vibrant banquetMore than 1,000 people have attended a mass wedding banquet in Taiwan's capital to celebrate the marriage of same-sex couples after a landmark decision legalizing the unions
Iran's president says country could hold vote over nuke dealIran's president suggests country could hold referendum over its nuclear program amid tensions with United States
Carbondale man goes from prisoner to entrepreneurILLINOIS EXCHANGE: Carbondale man goes from prisoner to entrepreneur, wants same for other ex-convicts
In vaping response, schools mull treatment with disciplineOfficials at schools around the United States have begun rethinking their approach to teen vaping as statistics show a spike in suspensions and other disciplinary actions for students caught using e-cigarettes on school grounds
The real (surprisingly comforting) reason rural America is doomed to declineBy some measures, rural America has grown faster than urban areas. Why didn't we notice?
Europe's voters elect new parliament as nationalism mountsPivotal elections for the European Union parliament reach their climax Sunday as the last 21 nations go to the polls
Thousands in Hong Kong commemorate 1989 Tiananmen protestsMore than 2,000 people are marching in Hong Kong to mark 30 years since a pro-democracy protest in Beijing's Tiananmen Square ended in bloodshed
US sanctions on Iran felt in Iraqi Shiite tourist districtsShop owners in Baghdad's Shiite holy neighborhood of Kadhimiya feeling the pain of US sanctions on Iran
Joining biking trails and bringing money to New EnglandMountain bikers will get the chance to see much of New England this summer and help rural economies with a new initiative that brings together more than a half-dozen trail systems in three states and parts of Canada
- 8:52 AMImages: Elgin High School graduation
- 8:48 AMSuburban Dems key to pot legalization passage but some are breaking ranks
- 8:48 AMIllinois Outdoor Hall of Fame seeks 2019 nominations
- 8:46 AMConstable: How teardrop earrings symbolize wounds of war
- 8:27 AMJoining biking trails and bringing money to New England
- 8:14 AMThe Latest: Leader of Spain's far-right party votes
- 8:07 AM6 new attractions to check out this summer in the suburbs
- Mount ProspectMount Prospect's new finance director reunited with former boss
- McHenry County86 years prison for 2nd man in 2017 McHenry-area murder, home invasion
- East DundeeSanta's Village celebrates 60th anniversary, looks to the future
- Des PlainesA 'second downtown' in Des Plaines? City leaders hope so
- BensenvilleDes Plaines man pleads guilty to 2017 stabbing murder in Bensenville
- ElginElgin 90-year-old steps down after over 30+ years on planning commission
- EducationLake Zurich 95 selects new superintendent
- Algonquin10 years prison for man who carjacked vehicle, tried to hit Algonquin cops
- NewsProspect High School senior named area's Journalist of the Year
- Des PlainesLong-vacant Immanuel Lutheran Church school in Des Plaines to be occupied again
- Buffalo GroveLee seeks recount in Buffalo Grove trustee April election
- Cook CountyChicago man arrested at Arlington Heights area hotel on prostitution charge
- ElginMeeting Tuesday for roundabout at Route 20 and Reinking Road
- NewsHow Arlington Heights will mark Memorial Day weekend
- WheelingConstable: How teardrop earrings symbolize wounds of war
