SUN, 5/26/2019

Sunday, May 26, 2019

U.S. first lady Melania Trump talks with children during a visit to a digital art museum in Tokyo Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Pierre-Emmanuel Deletree/Pool Photo via AP)

Melania Trump colors fish with kids at Japan digital museum

Melania Trump was perfectly cool at an air-conditioned interactive digital museum in Tokyo where she drew a purple fish and had it projected on a digital aquarium on the wall
Taiwanese same-sex couples kiss at their wedding party in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Taiwan became the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage last week. Hundreds of same-sex couples in Taiwan rushed to get married Friday, the first day a landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage took effect. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Taiwanese same-sex couples wed at vibrant banquet

More than 1,000 people have attended a mass wedding banquet in Taiwan's capital to celebrate the marriage of same-sex couples after a landmark decision legalizing the unions
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks at a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Iranâs supreme leader has publicly chastised the countryâs moderate president and foreign minister, saying he disagreed with the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal they had negotiated with world powers. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

Iran's president says country could hold vote over nuke deal

Iran's president suggests country could hold referendum over its nuclear program amid tensions with United States

Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes north-central Peru

The U.S. Geological Survey says a large earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0 has struck in north-central Peru
Solomon Muhammad prepares a hot dog at his cart on Wednesday afternoon in Carbondale, Ill. Solomon has overcome several obstacles, including two stints in prison, to turn his life around. (Byron Hetzler/The Southern Illinoisan via AP)
Carbondale man goes from prisoner to entrepreneur
ILLINOIS EXCHANGE: Carbondale man goes from prisoner to entrepreneur, wants same for other ex-convicts
FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a woman exhales while vaping from a Juul pen e-cigarette in Vancouver, Wash. Schools have been wrestling with how to balance discipline with treatment in their response to the soaring numbers of vaping students. Using e-cigarettes, often called vaping, has now overtaken smoking traditional cigarettes in popularity among students, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, one in five U.S. high school students reported vaping the previous month, according to a CDC survey. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
In vaping response, schools mull treatment with discipline
Officials at schools around the United States have begun rethinking their approach to teen vaping as statistics show a spike in suspensions and other disciplinary actions for students caught using e-cigarettes on school grounds
Rural areas serve as urban America’s farm team: All their most promising prospects get called up to the big leagues, leaving the low-density margins populated by an ever-shrinking pool of those who couldn’t qualify.
The real (surprisingly comforting) reason rural America is doomed to decline
By some measures, rural America has grown faster than urban areas. Why didn't we notice?
Ballots are being prepared ahead of Sunday's European Elections, in Rozzano, near Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Some 400 million Europeans from 28 countries head to the polls from Thursday to Sunday to choose their representatives at the European Parliament for the next five years. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Europe's voters elect new parliament as nationalism mounts
Pivotal elections for the European Union parliament reach their climax Sunday as the last 21 nations go to the polls
Pro-Beijing supporters destroy yellow umbrellas, used to mark protesting denouncing far-reaching Beijing control, during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Sunday, May 26, 2019. A vigil will be held on June 4 at the Victoria Park to mark the 30th anniversary of the military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Thousands in Hong Kong commemorate 1989 Tiananmen protests
More than 2,000 people are marching in Hong Kong to mark 30 years since a pro-democracy protest in Beijing's Tiananmen Square ended in bloodshed
In this Wednesday, May 21, 2019, photo, pigeons fly outside the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Kadhimiya district in north Baghdad, Iraq. Many shop owners in the Shiite holy neighborhood of Kadhimiya, have seen their sales drop sharply over the past year since U.S. President Donald began reimposing sanctions on Iran, home to the largest number of Shiite Muslims around the world. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
US sanctions on Iran felt in Iraqi Shiite tourist districts
Shop owners in Baghdad's Shiite holy neighborhood of Kadhimiya feeling the pain of US sanctions on Iran
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 1999 file photo, a rider peddles his mountain bike through the White Mountain National Forest in Bartlett, N.H. Mountain bikers will get the chance to see much of New England during the summer of 2019, as a new Borderlands initiative brings together more than a half-dozen trail systems covering 250 miles across more than three states and parts of Canada. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Joining biking trails and bringing money to New England
Mountain bikers will get the chance to see much of New England this summer and help rural economies with a new initiative that brings together more than a half-dozen trail systems in three states and parts of Canada
A pro-EU Spanish citizen carrying a placard walks trhough the Rastro open air flea market in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 26, 2019. Across the continent of Europe, anti-EU populists and proponents of closer unity made a final push for support Sunday as 21 nations went to the polls in up a continent-wide battle for influence at the European Parliament. The banner reads in Spanish "Br.exit and Cat.exit leave division and internal ruin". (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
The Latest: Leader of Spain's far-right party votes
The leader of Spain's upstart far-right Vox party, Santiago Abascal, asked Spaniards to make "their voice heard" after he cast his ballot in Madrid
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
