Images: Elk Grove High School graduation

See images from Elk Grove High School graduation on May 26, 2019, at the school.
Elk Grove High School principal Paul Kelly has his picture taken with Raechel Zoellick, 18, of Elk Grove who was the last graduate called as Elk Grove High School held its fifty-second commencement on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Brooke Baldassarre, 18, along with Grace Halfman, 18, and Stevie Burton, 17, all of Elk Grove celebrate their graduation after Elk Grove High School held its fifty-second commencement on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Sebastian Garza, 18, of Des Plaines and Zyta Guzik, 18, of Elk Grove come together for a picture for parents after their fifty-second commencement held at the high school on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer