'Jim-of-all-trades' a vital volunteer at St. Charles shelter

You've heard the expression "jack-of-all-trades."

Well, Lazarus House in St. Charles has its own "Jim-of-all-trades."

Since December 2017, Jim Aikens has volunteered in several capacities at the homeless shelter -- his efforts ranging from Friday meal preparation and serving lunch, to picking up groceries, refinishing tables and even helping build a parade float.

The 59-year-old retired science teacher from Fremd High School in Palatine even does laundry and cleans toilets when needed.

"I always felt that once I retired, I needed to give something back. I've been very blessed," said Aikens, a former Elgin resident who moved to St. Charles in 2005. "I just want to help. Any time you volunteer, you get as much, if not more, than you put into it."

At first, Aikens said he didn't know much about Lazarus House, which provides food, shelter and other services to help people get back on their feet.

Aikens told the volunteer coordinator to let him know if they needed more help -- and they sure took him up on it.

In addition to Friday lunch help, on a few occasions, Jim and his wife, Jill, have folded the back seats down in their Chevy Cruze and loaded the car with donated groceries from businesses in and around St. Charles.

Aikens, who worked as a carpenter during summers in high school and college, used his skills to help build Lazarus House a float with a small house atop it that premiered in the St. Charles Electric Light Parade last November and was in the St. Patrick's Day parade in March.

Aikens worked on the project for two weeks straight of eight-hour days, but said it was well worth it to draw attention to and increase awareness about how Lazarus House helps the community.

"The amount of people Lazarus House helps is amazing," he said, noting that he enjoys talking with people who come to the shelter, which averaged 46 people a night last year. "Everybody there, the people who work there, are so friendly and positive."

Lazarus House Executive Director Leanne Deister-Goodwin said the organization appreciates the efforts of all 1,900 of its volunteers, and she noted Aikens' energy and compassion.

"Jim has a heart of service and works every week at Lazarus House serving meals and cleaning up in addition to helping in many other areas, most recently, the building of our awesome new parade float," she said. "Jim is an inspiration because he helps, of course, but also because he simply loves people and it shows. He approaches guests and staff alike with the same grace and love that we need and value in this home."

