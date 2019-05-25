 
Prep Graduations

Images: South Elgin High School graduation

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 5/25/2019 10:11 PM
hello

South Elgin High School held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

After receiving his diploma, Joshua Garza hugs teacher Patricia Judd during the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
  After receiving his diploma, Joshua Garza hugs teacher Patricia Judd during the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Victoria Huynh, right, greets Erika Almonaci prior to the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
  Victoria Huynh, right, greets Erika Almonaci prior to the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Andrea Michel celebrates during the processional of the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
  Andrea Michel celebrates during the processional of the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Valedictorian Bridget Bondi speaks during the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
  Valedictorian Bridget Bondi speaks during the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
  Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 25.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 