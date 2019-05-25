Arlington Heights mayor's challenge raises around $4,600 at Salute race

hello

Hundreds of runners and walkers woke up early Saturday to sweat for a good cause at the 16th Annual Salute Inc. 5K and 10K race at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights.

Besides the money raised from the race's sponsors and registration fees from runners, a special challenge issued by Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes raised around $4,600.

For the second year, Hayes pledged to donate $5 to Salute for every person who beat his time in the 5K race. Hayes, an Army veteran and avid runner, crossed the line in 25 minutes flat, which was good for 35th place, meaning he will donate $170. So far, 26 local businesses and residents have signed on to match the mayor's donation.

Last year, 31 runners beat the mayor and the challenge raised around $4,000.

"I can assure you I ran as hard as I could," Hayes said.

There was cloud cover, but the rain held off. Still, it was too warm for ideal running conditions.

The first to finish was Steven Salvano, a 22-year-old Arlington Heights man who said this was probably his 10th time in race.

"It's hot, it's windy, it's tough out there," Salvano said.

Runners ranged from children to seniors. Five Arlington Heights boys 11 to 14 years old beat the 62-year-old mayor.

Some parents ran pushing their children in strollers. Arlington Heights resident Bradley Wells took that a step further by picking up his 3-year-old daughter Faith as he rounded the final turn of the 10K and carrying her past the finish.

"She was cheering for me there and I thought I would let her be there with me at the finish," Wells said. He said he appreciated the support from well-wishers who cheered the runners on. "They were on the sides the whole way pretty much."

Salute is a Palatine-based nonprofit that provides temporary financial assistance to injured military service members, veterans and their families.