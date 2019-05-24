 
News

Sunday is Arlington Heights Community Day at racetrack

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/24/2019 11:09 AM
hello
  • Arlington International Racecourse hosts Arlington Heights Community Day Sunday, offering discounted admission for village residents.

      Arlington International Racecourse hosts Arlington Heights Community Day Sunday, offering discounted admission for village residents. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Arlington Heights residents can get discounted admission at Arlington International Racecourse Sunday during the track's annual Arlington Heights Community Day.

Residents who show a valid ID at the box office will receive $4 off general admission, which is regularly $10 for adults.

New this year, Sunday is also Underwater Utopia Family Day, featuring a mermaid appearance, fish toss, underwater fishing expedition and mermaid limbo.

Gates open at noon with the first post at 1:25 p.m.

On Monday, Memorial Day, all active military and veterans will receive free admission with a military ID.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 