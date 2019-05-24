Sunday is Arlington Heights Community Day at racetrack

Arlington Heights residents can get discounted admission at Arlington International Racecourse Sunday during the track's annual Arlington Heights Community Day.

Residents who show a valid ID at the box office will receive $4 off general admission, which is regularly $10 for adults.

New this year, Sunday is also Underwater Utopia Family Day, featuring a mermaid appearance, fish toss, underwater fishing expedition and mermaid limbo.

Gates open at noon with the first post at 1:25 p.m.

On Monday, Memorial Day, all active military and veterans will receive free admission with a military ID.