Images: Downers Grove North and Downers Grove South High School graduations
Updated 5/24/2019 9:26 PM
Downers Grove North and Downers Grove South held graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the schools.
Graduates listen to speeches during the Downers Grove South Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Downers Grove South graduates wait to begin the processional before the Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Graduates begin the processional during the Downers Grove South Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Families cheer on graduates during the Downers Grove South Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Kaylee Chang speaks during the Downers Grove South Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Bryan Alcantara receives his diploma during the Downers Grove South Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Jordan Clements receives her diploma during the Downers Grove South Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Clara Awad takes a photo with Principal Ed Schwartz before the Downers Grove South Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Downers Grove South graduate Xavier Slaughter gets help with his tie from his grandfather Anthony Dunson before the Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Graduates walk in the processional during the Downers Grove North Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Graduates find their seats during the Downers Grove North Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Principal Janice Schwarze speaks during the Downers Grove North Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Graduates listen to speeches during the Downers Grove North Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Riley Hornilla speaks during the Downers Grove North Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Lane Adamson receives his diploma during the Downers Grove North Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Ingrid Carpen receives her diploma during the Downers Grove North Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
Andrew Bochar waits to begin the processional before the Downers Grove North Commencement Ceremony in Downers Grove May 24.
Mike Mantucca for Shaw Media
