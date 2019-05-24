 
Flooding closes Starved Rock parking lots, muddies trails

 
Associated Press
Posted5/24/2019 10:19 PM
UTICA -- State officials say flooding at Starved Rock State Park has forced parking lots to be closed at the popular destination.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the lack of parking may cause travel delays over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Officials also warn that the park may be closed temporarily when parking reaches capacity for safety reasons until more parking becomes available. Park officials say visitors also should know picnic areas are very muddy and trails are open but also extremely wet and muddy due to flooding.

Officials say the park's main lower parking lots near the visitor center will be closed. Visitors can park in an overflow lot where 300 spaces are available. Motorists are asked not to park along park roads or public highways. Vehicles parked illegally will be towed.

