Elk Grove Village water park parking not allowed at church

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/24/2019 11:09 AM
  • Parking for Rainbow Falls Waterpark in Elk Grove Village won't be allowed next door at Queen of the Rosary Catholic Church due to an insurance dispute, officials said.

Visitors to Rainbow Falls Waterpark in Elk Grove Village won't be able to park at the adjacent Queen of the Rosary Catholic Church parking lot for the first time in years because of an insurance issue, officials said.

The Elk Grove Park District and parish officials -- assisted by district's insurance pool manager and the Archdiocese of Chicago -- negotiated to find a solution but were unable to come to terms over a technical risk management issue, officials said.

As a result, the park district has asked users to park in alternate locations on a first-come, first-serve basis: first, the Rainbow Falls lot, then Elk Grove High School, Rotary Green, Lions Park and Grove Junior High School.

Over the next few weeks, the church says it will put up signs to clarify that parking for park district activities won't be allowed at the parish.

