Author talk at Volo Bog

Volo Bog State Natural Area and Friends of Volo Bog will host author Steven Davis to discuss his book "In Defense of Public Lands: The Case Against Privatization and Transfer" from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Davis advocates for public land remaining public and makes the case from biological, economic, and political perspectives. He offers a good faith overview of the privatization arguments and explains why he opposes them. The talk is free and books will be available for sale. Seating is limited. Registration is required by emailing dnr.volobog@illinois.gov or calling (815) 344-1294 with names, contact number and email. Volo Bog State Natural Area is at 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside.
