10 years prison for man who carjacked 83-year-old woman, tried to run down Algonquin cops

A McHenry County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to carjacking a vehicle driven by an 83-year-old woman and trying to run over Algonquin police officers in February 2018.

Timothy M. Andrews, 31, of an unincorporated area near Algonquin, was sentenced this week by McHenry County Judge Sharon Prather after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking, a felony punishable by a prison term of six to 30 years, along with aggravated assault of a peace officer, also a felony.

Andrews was sentenced to 10 years on the carjacking and three years for the aggravated assault, which is the top penalty for that crime. The sentences issued Wednesday after Andrews pleaded guilty will be served concurrently, court records show.

According to police and McHenry County prosecutors, authorities were investigating a hit-and-run crash Feb. 6, 2018, in downtown Algonquin when they found an abandoned vehicle on Sunrise Lane.

Officers saw Andrews, but he ran toward a Walgreens and then into a Jewel-Osco parking lot at 1501 E. Algonquin Road while armed with a knife, police said. Andrews unsuccessfully tried to get into one car and then he broke the passenger window of a Dodge Neon driven by an 83-year-old woman, who escaped after the car hopped a curb and came to a stop, police said.

Andrews then took control of the Dodge and tried hitting two police officers who had followed him into the parking lot, authorities said. Neither officer was injured, and Andrews sped away but was later arrested in Barrington Hills after he crashed into a telephone pole on Haegers Bend Road east of North River Road, authorities said.

Under state law, Andrews must serve 85% of his prison term. He gets credit more than 15 months held at the McHenry County jail while the case was pending.

He also must pay $500 in court costs and $13,851.49 in restitution under the sentenced imposed by Prather, court records show.

Andrews' previous convictions include a felony domestic battery in Crystal Lake, theft over $500 in McHenry County, possession of a stolen vehicle in Cary, and felony burglary out of Algonquin, court records show.