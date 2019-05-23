Sponsors wanted for Mundelein festival
Updated 5/23/2019 12:29 PM
hello
Mundelein officials are seeking sponsors for the upcoming Community Days festival, which is scheduled for July 4-7. The festival will feature a carnival, family activities, live music and more. The deadline to sign up as a sponsor is May 31. Donations will be accepted after that date, however. For more information, call (847) 949-3223.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.