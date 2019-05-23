Rep. Mussman holding town-hall meeting June 4 in Hoffman Estates

State Rep. Michelle Mussman is hosting a town-hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Schaumburg Township office 1 Illinois Blvd. in Hoffman Estates.

Mussman, a Democrat from Schaumburg, will discuss updates from the 2019 legislative session.

"With session coming to an end, there are a lot of important updates to discuss with constituents," Mussman sand in an announcement of the event. "Hosting town-hall meetings provides an opportunity to speak directly with residents about their concerns, hear feedback and answer questions about new laws and policies."

The meeting will focus on issues such as the budget, education, economic development, taxes and health care. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact Mussman's full-time constituent service office at (847) 923-9104 or by email at StateRepMussman@gmail.com.