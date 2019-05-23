North Aurora firm recalls 62,000 pounds of beef that may have E. coli

A North Aurora packing company is recalling 62,112 pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

Aurora Packing Company, Inc. produced and packaged the products April 19 before they were shipped nationwide for further distribution and processing, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The issue was discovered after random sample testing by the agency.

The recall includes 46 products, such as steak and ribs, that bear establishment number "EST. 788" inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the department's alert. A full list of recalled items can be found on the Food Safety and Inspection Service's website.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the beef products, which were shipped for institutional use in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin, according to a notice from the Kane County Health Department. Anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Additionally, the Food Safety and Inspection Service is urging institutions to check their freezers for these items and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. The agency issued a Class I recall alert, meaning there is a "reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact David Stewart, the company's director of sales and marketing, at (630) 897-0551.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Symptoms typically occur three to four days after exposure, according to the health department.

Though most people recover within a week, the condition can also lead kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. Signs include easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service advises consumers to kill harmful bacteria by cooking raw meat products to a temperature of at least 165 degrees. For beef, the agency encourages consumers to use a food thermometer to measure internal temperature.