New principal at St. James in Arlington Heights

St. James School in Arlington Heights on Thursday named Michael Kendrick its new principal for the 2019-2020 school year, replacing Judy Pappas, who is retiring after 14 years at the school.

Kendrick most recently served as principal at St. Joseph School in Wilmette, and previously was middle school/high school dean of students and high school athletic director at St. Benedict Prep, and science teacher at Northridge Prep, both in Chicago.

Kendrick, an Evanston resident, is finishing his second master's degree at Loyola University to be a state certified administrator with a principal's endorsement. He also is completing study at DePaul University in faith leadership and has been accepted into the University of Notre Dame's Center for Transformational Leadership program through the Alliance for Catholic Education.