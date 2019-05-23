Fox Valley police reports
Updated 5/23/2019
Kane County
• A resident of the 0N200 block of Armstrong Lane near Geneva reported a case of identity theft at 4:18 p.m. Monday after discovering a $203.50 withdrawal from an ATM in Chicago from May 15. The victim believes there was a skimming device on the ATM.
• Keys, a pole saw, chain saw, concrete saw and other tools were reported stolen from a cemetery work truck at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday from the River Hills Memorial Park, 1650 S. River St., in Batavia Township. The loss is estimated at $4,500.
• A semi truck parked on the 7N400 block of Route 25 in St. Charles Township was reported vandalized at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday. It was scratched with a key or knife in multiple sides, causing an estimated $1,000 damage.
